BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

India’s 5G sales hit 50% market for 1st time: Report

NewsWire
0
0

The monthly 5G smartphone sales share has crossed the 50 per cent mark in India for the first time in April this year, a new report said on Monday.

According to Counterpoint Research, 5G services are still patchy across most of India after launching in October 2022.

“There’s still a long way to go, especially in terms of network coverage. But this is a milestone for sure,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director.

Moreover, the report said that while Samsung assisted in crossing the 5G market across the line in the country, OnePlus was the true winner.

“Samsung helped 5G get across the line, but OnePlus was the real winner. Huge month for them as they punched above their weight, capturing a third of all 5G sales,” said senior research analyst Shilpi Jain.

Meanwhile, global smartwatch shipments contracted 1.5 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter of this year, and the 121 per cent growth in India’s shipments managed to restrict the decline.

In terms of the regional markets, India surpassed North America, reclaiming its position as the top region with a 27 per cent share of global smartwatch shipments.

20230605-173404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SVB saga: Recur Club allocates $15 mn to fund payroll for...

    LG’s $88,500 rollable TV now available in overseas markets

    Delhi falls to 32nd in Knight Frank’s global prime property index

    Two decades old IRDAI lacks policies for Whistleblowers, HR