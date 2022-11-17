India’s aerospace sector contract manufacturing group Aequs has earned a spot in the Boeing Premier Bidder Programme, the group said on Thursday.

According to Rajeev Kaul, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Aequs, the recognition paves the way for new business opportunities with Boeing.

The recognition will increase the visibility of upcoming bids and an invitation to programme conferences with key supply chain leadership.

The Karnataka based Aequs specialises in precision machining for AeroSystems, Aerostructures, landing gear and engine components, sheet metal fabrication, forging, surface treatment, aerostructure assembly and testing and prototyping of components.

Aequs also has facilities in the US and France to complement the India operations in delivering to customer requirements more effectively.

The Boeing’s programme recognises and rewards consistently high-performing Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Boeing Global Services suppliers, strengthening Boeing’s collective performance and commitment to safety, quality, and integrity.

Aequs joins approximately 140 other suppliers that have met and sustained the high quality, delivery, and performance criteria required for inclusion in the Premier Bidder Programme.

