Indian player Anahat Singh won the gold medal in the girls Under-15 category at the Asian Juniors Squash Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

According to information received here, the 14-year-old Anahat defeated Kwong Ena of Hong Kong 3-0 in the final to claim the top prize. She reached the finals without dropping a single game in the tournament.

Anahat had defeated Malaysian top seed Whitney Isabelle Wilson 3-0 in the semifinals. So far, Anahat has won 46 national circuit titles, two national championships and eight international titles. She is the only Indian girl to win the US Junior Open in any category and the British Junior Open.

