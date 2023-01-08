INDIASPORTS

India’s Anahat Singh wins Girls’ U-15 title in British Junior Open

India’s Anahat Singh started the year 2023 on a superb note by winning the Girls’ Under-15 squash title in the British Junior Open, one of the most prestigious tournaments of the season, here in Birmingham, U.K, on Sunday.

The Delhi girl Anahat Singh, beat Sohaila Hazem of Egypt, 3-1 in the final. The British Junior Open is held in January every year in the U.K. where all the best players from all over the world compete to win the coveted title. Anahat defeated Sohaila Hazem 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-5).

The victory makes Anahat the most successful Indian player in the British Junior Open.

This was her third final at the Most prestigious squash tournament in the world. Anahat, who represented India in the Commonwealth Games at the same venue in August 2022, has reached the finals in all her three appearances at the British Junior Open.

Anahat won the Girls’ Under-11 title in 2019, came runners-up in 2020 in the Girls’ Under-13 category and won her British Junior Open, Girls’ Under-15 title on Sunday. This makes it two gold medals and one silver in her three appearances which is the highest medal tally by any Indian in the British Junior Open in all categories.

This year the British Open Junior was held after a gap of two years following the Covid-19 pandemic, which was held from January 4-8, 2023.

In the semifinals, top seed Anahat secured her place in the final in confident style against 3/4 seeded Malak Samir from Egypt, winning 3-0 ( 11-5, 11-4, 11-2). In the quarterfinals, Anahat beat Harleen Tan of Malaysia 3-0.

This is her first title of 2023, and she will now be preparing for the Asian Junior team championships to be held in Chennai in February 2023. She has also won the Scottish Junior Open held in Edinburgh, Scotland, from December 28-30, 2022 in the Girls under-17 categories.

