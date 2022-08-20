INDIASPORTS

India’s Antim bags historic gold in Junior World Wrestling Championships

NewsWire
0
0

Indian woman wrestler in 53kg category Antim made history by winning the first gold medal in a Junior World Wrestling Championships, when she achieved the feat in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday following a comprehensive 8-0 victory in the final against Kazakhstan’s Altyn Shagayeva, an under-20 Asian bronze medallist.

In the qualification round, Antim defeated a German wrestler 11-0, while in the quarterfinal scored a victory by ‘fall’ against a Japanese opponent. In the semifinal she easily defeated a Ukrainian grappler.

Two India grapplers lost their final bouts to settle for silver, while two others won bronze. With this achievement, the Indian junior women’s team clinched the runners-up Trophy with 160 points. Japan took the top position with 230 points and USA was third with 124 points.

In Greco-Roman, all five Indian wrestlers disappointed. The bouts in the remaining five weight categories will be held later on Saturday.

The medal winners:

53 kg. Antim – Gold; 62kg. Sonam – Silver; 65kg. Priyanka – Silver; 57kg. Sito – Bronze; 72 kg — Reetika – Bronze.

20220820-095203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Those not allied with Cong should also be invited: Mamata on...

    Bihar DGP asks girls to go for arranged marriage

    Congress not to contest MLC elections in Bihar

    Woman lawyer jumps to death from building in Hyderabad