India’s April-May budgetary fiscal deficit reached 8.2 per cent of FY22 target, official data showed on Wednesday.

Accordingly, India’s fiscal deficit — the difference between revenue and expenditure — for the April-May 2021-22 period stood at Rs 123,174 crore, or 8.2 per cent of the budget estimates (BE).

The FY22 deficit has been pegged at Rs 15.06 lakh crore.

Besides, the CGA data showed that fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 58.6 per cent of that year’s target.

The Central government’s total expenditure stood at Rs 477,961 crore (13.7 per cent of BE), while total receipts were Rs 354,787 crore (18 per cent of BE).

