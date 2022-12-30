BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s Apr-Nov fiscal deficit widens to 58.9% of 2022-23 target

NewsWire
0
0

India’s fiscal deficit stood at Rs 9.78 lakh crore in the April-November period of 2022-23, which is 58.9 per cent of the Union Budget’s target of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for the current fiscal, government data showed.

As per Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data, the revenue deficit stood at Rs 5.73 lakh crore, or 57.8 per cent, of the current fiscal’s target of Rs 9.91 lakh crore.

The government’s total expenditure was Rs 24.43 lakh crore, or 61.9 per cent, of the Budget’s target of Rs 39.45 lakh crore, as per the data.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between the state’s revenue and spending. It shows the shortfall in revenue.

20221230-163605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Equities slump sharply, Sensex, Nifty settle over 2% down on Monday...

    Amazon donates $5mn of medical equipment to help India fight Covid

    Issues in IT e-filing portal ‘progressively’ resolving: FinMin

    ECOWAS imposes ‘harsher’ sanctions on Mali