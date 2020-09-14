India’s Aug WPI rises sequentially on high food, fuel prices (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) High food, fuel and manufactured goods’ prices accelerated India’s August wholesale inflation, official data showed on Monday.

On sequential level, India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices rose to 0.16 per cent in August from (-) 0.58 per cent in July.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has risen to 1.17 per cent during the corresponding period of the previous year.

