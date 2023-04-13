ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’: Emotional Sonali gives contestant a nickname

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is also judges ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’, was impressed by a contestant and gave her a nickname.

A contestant named Ankeeta Londhe in the upcoming episode will be seen impressing judges Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur with her heartfelt contemporary and classical dance fusion on the song ‘Kanha Mane Na’.

An impressed Sonali is heard saying: “Mala tuzha performance khup avadla!(I absolutely loved your performance).”

The 22-year-old contestant left a computer engineering course to pursue dancing. In her journey, Ankeeta’s mother was her biggest supporter who inspired her to pursue her ambition of being a dancer, but unfortunately, she lost her mother in the pandemic.

Overwhelmed with emotions after hearing Ankeeta’s story, Sonali gave her a tight hug and said: “I’m very proud of you.”

She added: “You’re taking responsibility of your family at such a young age, and you’re following your passion. Your mother, Manju Shah, will be overjoyed.”

On finding out that Ankeeta’s mother used to call her, Pillu, Sonali surprised Ankeeta by saying,: “If you go ahead in the show, you will be my ‘Pillu’, Manjuchi multitalented mulgi Pillu.”

‘India’s Best Dancer’ Season 3 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230413-145203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brendan Fraser wore 136 kg fat suit filled with dried...

    Simbu action thriller ‘Pathu Thala’ to be released on December 14

    Shilpa Shetty makes a comeback to Kannada film industry after 17...

    ‘Grief-stricken’ Shehnaaz runs towards hearse calling out Sidharth’s name