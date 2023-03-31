Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan announced that India’s largest animal fair will be held on April 6 and 7 in Muzaffarnagar.

Balyan said: “This is the first time that such a big animal fair is being held in Muzaffarnagar. Animals like buffalos, cows, bulls, horses, goats, and sheep will be brought from all over India for a competition. The winning animals will be rewarded Rs 5 lakhs, Rs 2 lakhs, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. An amount of about Rs 50 lakhs will be distributed as prize money for 18 categories of animals.

“The most special thing about this event is that the participating animals will have to walk on the stage just like in a modelling dog show. On that basis, the breed and ability of the animal will be tested and the winner will be selected. Expert scientists will also be included in the jury.”

The Minister said that this will be a joint event of the agriculture and fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying ministries.

As many as 50,000 farmers along with 1,200 high-breed certified animals will participate in this event.

Around 150 stalls will be set up to provide information and demonstrations on advanced machinery and techniques used in the agricultural field to the farmers.

Competitions of wrestling and kabaddi will also be arranged for the participants.

In addition to the contests, cultural programs based on the traditions of rural areas will also be a source of entertainment.

Provisions to accommodate the farmers and their animals will be made for two days.

Balyan further said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the event on April 6.

Union Ministers Parshottam Rupala and Giriraj Singh, and other BJP leaders will also be in attendance.

20230331-140204