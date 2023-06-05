The clear aligners market in India is experiencing an upward trajectory and is expected to reach a staggering $500 million or Rs 4,000 crore by 2023.

The market is being propelled by various factors, including the increasing prevalence of malocclusion or teeth misalignment among the Indian population, rising demand for orthodontic treatment, and technological advancements in the industry. Moreover, India, along with China, is at the forefront of driving the growth of the clear aligners market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The demand for orthodontic treatment is witnessing a steady surge in India, driven by an increasing emphasis on oral health and aesthetics. This has been fuelled by the rise in per capita spending on well-being with more individuals willing to invest in dental aesthetics and embracing clear aligners as a popular orthodontic solution.

The market is witnessing adoption across all age groups, including teenagers, young adults, and even older individuals. Innovations such as computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology have improved the precision and efficiency of clear aligner production.

Major industry players are also coming together to combine their respective strengths and expertise.

For instance, online healthcare utility products platform GMedz has tied up with clear aligner company 32 watts to democratize the aligner market.

Recently, Mumbai-based Dental Ceramics headed by Dinesh Jain, Chairman has entered the clear aligner market through a collaboration with Delhi-based Rejove Aligners co-founded by Captain Vikram Kumar. Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Secretary General, Indian Dental Association (IDA) was also present on the occasion signifying the high potential of the industry.

These collaborations provide a better value proposition to doctors and patients, jointly enhance reach in the Clear Dental Aligner market in India with their expertise offering comprehensive, innovative, and high-quality dental care solutions at competitive prices.

