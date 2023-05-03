BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s coal production rises 15% to 893 mn tonnes in 2022-23

NewsWire
0
0

India’s overall coal production stood at 893.08 million tonnes in 2022-23 as compared to 778.19 in 2021-22, showing a growth of 14.78 per cent.

Government aims to enhance production to 1,012 million tonnes in the current fiscal.

In the last five years, the output of Coal India Limited (CIL) has increased by 703.21 million tonnes as compared to 606.89 million tonnes in 2018-2019 with a growth of 15.9 per cent, official data said.

Singareni Collieries Conpany Limited (SCCL) has shown a growth at 67.14 million tonnes in 2022-23 from 64.40 million tonnes in 2018-19 with a growth of 4.3 per cent.

Captive and other mines have also taken a lead in coal production by 122.72 million tonnes in 2022-23 from 57.43 million tonnes in 2018-19 with a growth of 113.7 per cent.

20230503-163201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CAIT moves to CCI against ‘Chinese’ firm Shopee over anti-market practises

    Telangana’s Yadadri thermal plant to commission next year

    Pall of gloom in Sivakasi after Delhi’s Diwali firecracker ban

    Punjab sets up special purpose vehicle for micro food processing units