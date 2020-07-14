India’s Covid cases cross 9L-mark with over 28K new cases

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) India recorded a spike of more than 28,000 cases for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 9,06,752 cases with a death total of 23,727, the Health Ministry’s data stated on Tuesday.

India crossed nine lakh mark from eight lakh within three days. India had crossed the 8 lakh Covid-19 cases on July 11.

According to data, India witnessed a spike of 28,498 fresh cases taking the total number of cases to 9,06,752 and with 553 deaths in the last 24 hours the total number of fatalities crossed 23,727.

According to Health Ministry data, as many as 5,71,459 patients have recovered, over twice the number of active patients which stand at 3,11,565.

The rate of recovery has touched 63.02 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

During the last 24 hours, 2,86,247 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. As on date, more than 1,194 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,60,924 cases and 10,482 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,42,798 cases, including 2,032 deaths.

With 1,246 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,13,740 cases and 3,411 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (42,722), Uttar Pradesh (38,130), Rajasthan (24,936), Madhya Pradesh (18,207), West Bengal (31,448), Haryana (21,894), Karnataka (41,581), Andhra Pradesh (31,103), Telangana (36,221), Assam (16,806), and Bihar (17,959).

On the global front, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 13 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 572,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

–IANS

