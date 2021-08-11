Recording a jump in fresh Covid cases, India on Wednesday logged 38,553 new infections and 497 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On Tuesday, the country had added 28,204 cases, the lowest in the last 147 days. With 497 more deaths, the death toll due to Covid-19 has climbed to 4,29,179.

India has achieved the highest recovery rate ever which currently stands at 97.45 per cent.

Additionally, the active caseload has registered a substantial decline of 2,157 and currently stands at 3,86,354, the lowest in 140 days. The active caseload constitutes 1.21 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020, as per the health ministry’s data.

A total of 40,013 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, outnumbering new infections, taking the total number of cured to 3,12,20,981 to date in India. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.34 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 16 continuous days and currently stands at 2.16 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s vaccination coverage has crossed 51 crore cumulatively. A total of 41,38,646 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total vaccination count so far to 51,90,80,524, said the ministry.

More than 53.24 crore (53,24,44,960) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline.

