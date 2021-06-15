India reported 1.82 lakh recoveries from Covid in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate continuing to improve significantly, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

At a press conference on the current situation, the ministry said along with new cases, daily positivity rate and active cases, India has witnessed tremendous improvement in recoveries as well.

The recovery rate, since last 26 days, has been improving in the country, and as of now, the number of people recovering daily are almost double compared to the cases being daily reported in different districts in the country, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal, said.

In the last 24 hours, six states have reported more than 10,000 recoveries, he said.

According to the ministry, on May 3, the overall recovery rate was at 81.8 per cent, and on May 18, it rose to 85.6 per cent. “On May 27, India’s recovery rates crossed 90 per cent benchmark, which was the great sign. As of today, the recovery rate is at 94.3 per cent,” Agarwal said.

