INDIA

India’s cyber agency now warns about bugs in Mozilla Firefox browser

NewsWire
0
0

After warning users about bugs in Google Chrome for desktop, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has now cautioned against multiple vulnerabilities in Mozilla Firefox products that can let hackers compromise devices and systems.

The bugs in Mozilla Firefox browser could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code and cause denial of service attack on the targeted system, CERT-In said in its latest advisory.

‘These vulnerabilities exist in Mozilla Firefox due to abuse of XSLT error handling, cross-origin iframe referencing an XSLT document… that results in a use-after-free error and memory safety bugs within the browser engine,’ explained the cyber agency.

A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by convincing a victim to open a specially-crafted web request.

CERT-In, which comes under the IT Ministry, advised users to update to the latest Mozilla Firefox versions.

CERT-In also found a vulnerability in open source coding platform Drupal which could allow an attacker to bypass security restrictions on the targeted system.

‘Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow an attacker to bypass security restrictions (leak valid payment details and accept invalid payment details) on the targeted system,’ it warned.

Last week, the cyber agency had warned users about multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for desktop that could let threat actors gain access to their computers.

20220831-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    9 ancestral properties of Hindus restored in J&K: Centre

    After spar over ‘police misconduct’, Bihar CM Nitish & Speaker finally...

    Priyanka Chopra, S S Rajamouli, Vicky Kaushal praise Tamil web series...

    Lionel Messi’s record-setting boots to be auctioned