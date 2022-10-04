HEALTHINDIA

India’s daily Covid tally declines to 1,968

India’s daily Covid infection tally has declined to 1,968 in the last 24 hours as against 3,011 cases reported on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday

In the same period, the country has recorded 15 more Covid related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,716 as per the report.

The active caseload presently stands at 34,598 accounting for 0.08 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,481 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,36,152. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.29 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,09,801 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.59 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.80 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

