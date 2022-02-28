India’s daily Covid tally drops below 10,000

India’s daily Covid cases on Monday dropped below 10,000 for the first time since the beginning of third wave and recorded 8,013 fresh infections in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 119 new Covid related deaths have also been reported in the same period, taking the death toll to 5,13,843, the Union health ministry said on Monday morning.

On Sunday, the country had recorded 10,273 fresh Covid cases and 243 deaths.

Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have further reduced to 1,02,601 which constitute 0.24 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,765 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,23,07,686. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.56 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.

Also in the same period, a total of 7,23,828 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 76.74 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.17 per cent while daily positivity rate has risen to 1.11 per cent.

With the administration of nearly 5 lakh Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 177.50 crore as of Monday morning. This has been achieved through 2,03,49,590 sessions.

More than 12.89 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Monday morning.

