India’s domestic air passenger traffic up 3.6% in Oct: IATA

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Commencement of tourist season accelerated the rise in India’s year-on-year domestic air passenger traffic growth rate to 3.6 per cent in October from 1.6 per cent in September.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the rise in India’s domestic air passenger volume — measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) — was one of the slowest amongst major aviation markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

“In India, RPK growth picked up by almost 2 ppt to 3.6 per cent year-on-year, supported by the start of the main tourist season,” IATA said in its global passenger traffic results for October 2019.

“Nonetheless, passenger volumes continue to expand at a much slower pace than seen in 2018, reflecting the general economic slowdown and disruptive impact of the collapse of Jet Airways earlier in the year.”

The country’s domestic available passenger capacity — measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs) — rose 2.8 per cent on a YoY basis.

