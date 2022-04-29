SPORTS

India’s Elite Pro Basketball League set to start with 12 teams

NewsWire
0
9

In a first of its kind in India, a 5×5 Pro Basketball League featuring 12 teams will start later this year, the organisers of the league said in a statement on Friday.

The 12 franchises are, Punjab Gladiators, Jaipur Giants, Kochi Packers, Delhi Dominators, Lucknow Swarm, Hyderabad Hoops, Mumbai Stars, Chandigarh Conquerors, Pune Pythons, Bengaluru Stallions, Ahmedabad Aces and Chennai Turbos.

“Titled ‘Elite Pro Basketball League’, will attract top players, and coaches across India and will have the highest salaries in the Indian basketball circuit,” said Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO of Elite Pro Basketball Pvt. Ltd.

Giving the details about the league, Bhandarkar said, “Originally, we planned for eight franchises, but seeing the overwhelming response — we received over 450 registrations — we decided to expand to 12 teams.”

“We are providing the athletes a platform from which they were deprived since the UBA times. We are hoping this new league kickstarts and promotes the beautiful game of basketball in India. We are also organizing selection trials in the first week of May for players to put their best foot forward,” he added.

The key players from 10 of the 12 teams have already been announced, and include big names like India international Pratham Singh (Pune Pythons) and popular Telugu actor/athlete Arvind Krishna (Hyderabad Hoops).

20220429-223608

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PKL 8: We will play with more aggression, says Haryana Steelers’...

    FIDE condemns Russia, cancels sponsorship deals with Russian, Belarusian firms

    I-League: Rajasthan United back to winning ways with clinical performance against...

    MI look to get back to winning ways (Preview: Match 24)