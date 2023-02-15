BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s exports in January fell 6.58% to $32.91bn

NewsWire
0
0

India’s exports in January fell by 6.58 per cent to $32.91 billion as against $35.23 billion in the same month last year, a data stated on Wednesday.

The fall was due to slowdown in global demand.

Similarly, imports also declined in January by 3.63 per cent to $50.66 billion as against $52.57 billion in the same month last year.

Trade deficit in January was $17.75 billion, a 12-month low.

Cumulatively, however, during April-January 2022-23, the country’s merchandise exports rose 8.51 per cent to $369.25 billion, while imports increased 21.89 per cent to $602.20 billion, the data showed.

Export sectors that recorded negative growth during the 10-month period of this fiscal include engineering goods, iron ore, plastic and linoleum, gems and jewellery.

20230215-165803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mehul Choksi goes missing in Antigua, says report

    Bengal economy: Current fiscal to end with per capita debt of...

    TAIPA writes to UP govt over issues faced by telecom infra...

    Foxconn likely to resume operations in TN from Jan 12