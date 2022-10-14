BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s exports rose to $61 billion in September

India’s overall exports went up to $61.10 billion in September, according to data released by Commerce Ministry on Friday.

These were 10.2 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last year.

Imports in September 2022 were estimated to be $76.26 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 10.73 per cent over September 2021.

Trade deficit, however, widened to $148.46 billion in September 2022 against $76.25 billion in September 2021, the data revealed.

During April-September 2022, exports recorded a growth of $16.96 billion to touch $231.88 billion.

Imports rose by 38.55 per cent to $380.34 billion during the same period of current fiscal.

Merchandise exports contracted by 3.52 per cent to $32.62 billion in September.

