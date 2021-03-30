India’s external storage market witnessed a decline of 15.6 per cent year-over-year (YoY) by vendor revenue to reach $77.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, industry tracker International Data Corporation (IDC) said in a report on Tuesday.

The full year decline for the external storage market in India during 2020 was 21.8 per cent.

The majority of the year-over-year decline in storage spending was due to decreased spending from banking organisations, while manufacturing, central government and security, and investment services saw a growth in Q4 2020, said the report.

Dell Technologies continued to be the market leader in the external storage systems market with a 30.4 per cent market share by vendor revenue, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) with a 16.9 per cent market share in 4Q 2020, according to IDC’s latest “Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker Q4 2020.”

“Digital Transformation is no longer a choice, forcing organizations to revisit their architectures to accommodate data proliferation from edge to core to cloud,” Dileep Nadimpalli, Research Manager, Enterprise Infrastructure, IDC India, said in a statement.

“It is essential for enterprises to drive business value, but this is not possible without the right platforms, so organisations are considering new-age intelligent infrastructure platforms.”

The growth of All-Flash Arrays (AFA) is evident across verticals with a contribution of 39.6 per cent to the overall external storage systems market in Q4 2020.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), professional services, manufacturing, and government verticals were the major contributors to AFA demand in Q4 2020, said the report.

But entry storage and high-end storage segments witnessed a strong YoY decline compared to midrange systems in Q4 2020.

The impact of entry storage is due to decreased storage demand from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises for their non-core applications, said the report.

–IANS

gb/in