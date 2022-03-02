BUSINESS/ECONOMY

India’s Feb 2022 exports up 22%, imports rise 35%

By NewsWire
0
0

India’s merchandise exports in February 2022 rose to $33.81 billion, higher by 22.36 per cent on a year-on-year basis, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

Exports in February 2021 stood at $27.63 billion.

According to the data furnished by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, last month’s exports rose by 21.88 per cent over February 2020.

“Value of non-petroleum exports in February 2022 was $29.70 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.04 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $25.16 billion in February 2021 and a positive growth of 22.23 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $24.30 billion in February 2020,” the ministry said.

“Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in February 2022 was $26.60 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.31 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $22.48 billion in February 2021 and a positive growth of 24.98 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $21.28 billion in February 2020.”

As per the data, India’s merchandise imports last month increased by per cent to $55.01 billion over $40.75 billion in February 2021, a rise of 34.99 per cent.

Besides, last month’s exports rose by 45.12 per cent over February 2020.

“Value of non-petroleum imports was $39.96 billion in February 2022 with a positive growth of 26 per cent over non-petroleum imports of $31.72 billion in February 2021 and a positive growth of 47.33 per cent over non-petroleum imports of $27.12 billion in February 2020.

“Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver &amp; Precious metals) imports was $31.61 billion in February 2022 with a positive growth of 31.66 per cent over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $24.01 billion in Feb 2021 and a positive growth of 42.31 per cent over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $22.21 billion in Feb 2020.”

20220302-214401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.