India’s Feb 2022 exports up 25%, imports rise 36%

India’s merchandise exports rose 25.10 per cent in February 2022 on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Monday.

Exports during last month rose to $34.57 billion from $27.63 billion reported in February 2021.

The data, furnished by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, showed that last month’s exports rose by 24.60 per cent over February 2020.

“Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in February 2022 were $26.75 billion, registering a positive growth of 19.01 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $22.48 billion in February 2021 and a positive growth of 25.72 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $21.28 billion in February 2020.”

As per the data, India’s merchandise imports last month increased by 36.07 per cent to $55.45 billion over $40.75 billion in February 2021.

Besides, imports last month registered a positive growth of 46.28 per cent in comparison to February 2020.

“Non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery (gold, silver and precious metals) imports were $31.70 billion in February 2022 with a positive growth of 32.04 per cent over non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery imports of $24.01 billion in February 2021 and a positive growth of 42.72 per cent over non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery imports of $22.21 billion in February 2020.”

