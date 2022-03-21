BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s Feb domestic air passenger traffic rises sequentially

Easing Covid travel restrictions, along with pent-up demand and base effect, accelerated India’s February domestic air passenger traffic growth on a sequential basis.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country’s scheduled domestic flight operations ferried 76.96 lakh passengers last month.

On a sequential basis, the sector had ferried 64.08 lakh passengers in January this year.

However, on a year-on-year basis, India’s domestic air passenger traffic volume slipped (-) 1.68 per cent in February 2022. In February 2021, the traffic numbers stood at 78.27 lakh.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Feb 2022 were 141.04 lakh as against 155.61 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, thereby registering annual growth of (-) 9.36 per cent and monthly growth of (-) 1.68 per cent,” the DGCA said in its February data report.

The report also said that the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of February stood at 0.45 per cent.

“During February 2022, a total of 327 passenger related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines.

“The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of February 2022 has been around 0.42.”

