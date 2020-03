New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices declined to 2.26 per cent in February from a rise of 3.10 per cent in January, official data showed on Monday.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) has also slipped to 6.58% in February following easing of food prices. The retail inflation was 7.59% in January 2020.

