India’s first Behavioural Lab will be set up at the Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration (HCM-RIPA) here with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approving Rs 1.22 crore for the purpose, an official statement said.

To come up at the Patel Bhawan at HCM-RIPA, the first behavioural lab in the country will be built with state-of-the-art technology, and IIM Udaipur will manage and run it.

The faculty of the IIM will impart training on applied methods, and certificate courses of Ph.D level will be conducted here. Experts of international level will be involved in conducting experiments and workshops and human behaviour will be studied with the help of innovative technology, including ultra-modern software and hardware.

Training programmes will be organised in various colleges and universities in the field of experiential studies through this laboratory along with imparting training to teachers and programmes for practical training.

