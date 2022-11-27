INDIALIFESTYLE

India’s first Bengali Lit Fest to go beyond Kolkata from next year

NewsWire
0
0

The Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob (ABSU), India’s first Bengali literature festival, will no longer remain confined to Kolkata from next year onwards.

According to Swagat Sengupta, ABSU Director and CEO of Kolkata’s iconic Oxford Bookstores, the venue for ABSU, the ninth edition of the festival next year will also be organised in certain other metro a Tier-II cities of the country.

“We have been receiving requests from Bengali associations from other cities for organising similar Bengali literary festivals there as well. So, from next year, while the main winter event will be organised in Kolkata, similar events will also be held in other Indian cities in association with the Bengali associations there at the time of special occasions as per the Bengali calendar, such as Bengali New Year and Saraswati Puja, among others. From next year, ABSU will become India’s first mobile Bengali literature festival in its true sense,” Sengupta said.

According to Sengupta, the 8th edition of ABSU, which concluded on Sunday, was significant on two counts.

“First, after two years the event was organised in its old physical format unlike the previous two occasions when it was held in the virtual mode owing to the Covid pandemic. Secondly, the eighth edition marked the opening of a little magazine corner in Oxford Bookstores, which is the first organised platform from the publishers from the sector to showcase their products and market them online,” Sengupta said.

This year, ABSU reached out to a wider section of audience through sessions and discussions on varied topics of interest such as poetry, little magazine, illustration, use of dialect, politics, youth literature, thriller, book publishing and editing, journalism and cinema in Bengali literature, etc.

20221127-210402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICC to identify Delhi-based fixing kingpin

    Woman drug peddler held in Delhi

    Infosys formalizes moonlighting, allows staff to take up work with prior...

    Left does not need a PR agency: Vijayan