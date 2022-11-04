INDIA

India’s first Chaar Sahibzada Park in Lucknow

) The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and Northern Railway (NR) have signed an MoU for the construction of Chaar Sahibzaade Park on a piece of railway land behind Alambagh Gurudwara.

This will be India’s first Sahibzada Park.

The MoU was signed by mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and divisional railway manager Suresh Kumar Sapra.

The announcement for construction of the park was made by the mayor a year ago on the demand of Sikh community.

“The park will depict the sacrifices made by four sons of Guru Govind Singh. The foundation stone will be laid soon,” Bhatia said.

She further said the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and their religion, but never bowed down to injustice.

