India carried out first ever airborne insertion exercise at high altitude locations at borders with China in Eastern Ladakh on Monday. The drill is being carried out at high altitude areas in extremely worse climate conditions to ensure that the threats to the challenge posed by Chinese People’s Liberation Army are being properly taken care of.

Sources said Shatrujeet Brigade of the Indian Army conducted an airborne insertion along the Northern Borders in Eastern Ladakh to validate its rapid response capabilities, as part of an airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres.

“Airborne troops were inserted to a Drop Zone at an altitude of more than 14 000 feet,” a government source said.

Pre-acclimatized troops along with specialist vehicles and missile detachments were transported through C-130 and AN 32 aircraft from five different mounting bases to validate inter-theatre move, precision stand-off drops, rapid grouping and capture of designated objects with speed and surprise.

The drop was particularly challenging due to the low temperatures of up to minus 20 degrees Celsius and rarefied atmosphere in super high altitude terrain.

This is the first such exercise carried out by the Indian forces in the region.

The exercise also involves conduct of Oxygen Combat Free Fall jumps and integrated battle drills by Airborne forces, mechanised columns and attack helicopters, validating capabilities and seamless integration.

The drill is in progress to ensure any challenges or contigencies the Indian Army has to deal with.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s aggression at the Line of Actual Control has increased in the last two years forcing the Indian Army to increase frequency of surveillance at the border area to keep a tap on their activities.

From Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh, India shares a total of 1,346-km-long LAC with China.

India and China are engaged in border standoff for past 18 months.

So far, 13 rounds of top commanders level meeting have taken place and the last round of talks which was held on October 10, culminated inconclusive.

–IANS

sk/skp/