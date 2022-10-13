New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANSlife) Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Kenzo, DKNY, Donna Karan, Tommy Bahama, Diesel, Yves Delorme, Halcyon Days, and Jalla Paris are just a few of the international brands that will be displayed and sold through India’s first fashion multibrand home store.

Mont Blanc Ventures PVT ltd, a company based in the UAE with offices in Bangalore and Gurgaon, has signed a licencing agreement with the Lagardere Group (a French conglomerate) to open India’s first fashion multibrand home store.

This retail format, “ELLE DECOR,” will offer a diverse selection of high-quality bed linen, bath linen, kitchen linen, tableware, and accessories. The format is positioned as a one-stop destination for premium home fashion brands/products to be launched in Tier 1 and selected Tier 2 cities across India, with dedicated sections for each brand. To be launched in high-end malls and select high streets. The store will have two formats: an express format with a size of 3000-5000 SQFT and a large format with a size of more than 8000 SQFT.

In October 2022, Golf Course Road in Gurgaon will welcome Mont Blanc Ventures’ first large format store.

Camille Thelu, Vice President & Managing Director, Lagardere Active Enterprises EMEA & India, said, “We’re thrilled to launch this first ever ELLE DECOR stores in India with the Mont Blanc Ventures team. Our united expertise enables us to enhance a stylish combination of home brands in the Indian market.”

Rohit Malhotra, President, Mont Blanc Ventures said, “ELLE DECOR is a reputed international and aspirational brand. We pride ourselves in partnering with Lagardere Group to launch India’s first premium multi brand format of home fashion. India is an emerging market and this retail format will aim to offer premium brands to our customers.”(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221013-151601