India’s first glass igloo restaurant come up in J&K’s Gulmarg

India’s first glass igloo restaurant has been attracting attention of tourists who visit the world-famous Gulmarg ski resort these days.A

This glass-wall restaurant has been built in the middle of snow by Kolahoi Green Heights hotel of Gulmarg. Two years back, the same hotel had built a snow igloo in Gulmarg what the management claimed was the biggest snow igloo of Asia.

Hotel management said that they took the concept from Finland and built three igloos in the courtyard of their hotel – a feature which was not seen anywhere before.

Then, they also built three igloos at phase one of Gulmarg Gandola cable car project.

“Imported fabricated material has been used for this unique igloo. This unique glass-fronted restaurant keeps the interior insulated and offers the best view.

“Eight people can sit in each of these glass igloos at one time. We are trying to give a different kind of experience to tourists. These unique glass-fronted restaurants are loved by locals as well,” the hotel manager said.

20230130-205003

