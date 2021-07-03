Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar inaugurated the country’s first super specialty hospital of the Lokmanya Group having four robotic surgical systems and other state-of-the-art advanced forms of treatment, an official said here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said that Pune, which is already famous for its IT sector and education, now also has a reputation for highly advanced healthcare and medical services.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pune medical fraternity contributed a lot to control it. We need many more such hospitals to help patients lead a healthy life, reduce mortality and morbidity rates. We appreciate Narendra Vaidya and his entire team for this well-equipped hospital with all essential facilities and cutting-edge technology for various ailments,” said Pawar.

The Lokmanya Hospital for Special Surgery (LHSS) is also the Lokmanya Group’s 5th super specialty hospital in the city and has 4 robotic-assisted joint replacement systems renowned internationally — Rosa, Navio, Cori and Brainlab, said Group Managing Director Narendra Vaidya, a noted robotic joint replacement surgeon.

“We need newer and advanced technologies to enable patients get back on their feet quickly. Pune and its surroundings are developing at a rapid pace and the Lokmanya Group has brought high-quality medical care to the local community,” Vaidya, who pioneered robotic-assisted technology in India five years ago, told IANS.

Lokmanya Group Director, Meetali Vaidya, said the hospital will conduct health awareness camps for early detection of various diseases among local communities and societies.

“Since many people avoid travelling long distances for treatment, we have also started super specialty OPDs in Nashik, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Sangli, Satara, Karad and Solapur, with more cities to be added soon to provide world-class medical services,” said Meetali Vaidya.

Spread across over 47,000 sq ft area, the 104-bed hospital has 20 ICU beds, 9 modular operation theaters, and 4 robotic-assisted technology for joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery, sports medicine department, comprehensive spine treatment, foot and ankle, cosmetic and reconstruction, oncology, general and laparoscopic surgeries, dental and ophthalmology, among other departments.

–IANS

qn/arm