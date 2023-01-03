BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s first, Mumbai World Trade Centre wins top WTCA recognition

The MVIRDC World Trade Center, here — India’s first — has been accorded the premier accreditation from the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), New York “for providing and setting up highest standards” of various kinds of business-related services, an official said here on Tuesday.

Founded in 1970, the MVIRDC WTC has been recognised for its contributions to trade development, real estate services, conferences and exhibition services, said its Chairman Dr. Vijay Kalantri.

Lauding the development, WTCA Board of Directors Chairman John E. Drew said that they had crafted the rigorous accreditation programme to recognise its member-WTCs who adhere to the WTCA standards for exceptional facilities and services that significantly enrich the local communities.

The WTCA Accreditation was established in 2021 as the official process that provides formal validation of a WTC’s commitment to excellence in facilities and services. It comprises two levels – Accredited Member and Premier Accredited Member for those providing the top facilities and services.

“The WTCA Premier Accreditation is a testimony of our continuous efforts to provide all facets of trade infrastructure and business services to members of trade and industry. It comes at an opportune time when MVIRDC WTC Mumbai has completed 50 years,” said a pleased Dr. Kalantri.

The MVIRDC WTC offered state-of-the-art trade infrastructure like multi-specialty conference and expo areas, supported by business and membership services to help MSMEs and women entrepreneurs to support their business growth internationally, and has earned distinction to become an acclaimed global trade promoting body in India, Dr. Kalantri explained.

The MVIRDC WTC will receive a special accreditation plaque and digital logo from WTCA New York to showcase its achievements that have met or exceeded industry standards on a global scale.

The WTCA is a global network of over 300 highly-connected, mutually supportive businesses and organisations spread over nearly 100 countries.

The MVIRDC WTC Mumbai is the realisation of the vision of the legendary Bharat Ratna Sir Dr. Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (1861-1962), who dreamt of an international trade promotion and industrial research centre in the country’s commercial capital.

The iconic 53-year-old MVIRDC WTC Mumbai — the first in India — is situated in Cuffe Parade with the landmark twin towers, and were the tallest pair of buildings in south Asia till 2009.

