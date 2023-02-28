BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s fiscal deficit rises to Rs 11.91 lakh crore

NewsWire
0
0

The fiscal deficit for the first 10 months of the current fiscal rose to Rs 11.91 lakh crore, which was 67.8 per cent of the whole year target for 2022-23, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Tuesday.

The fiscal deficit for the corresponding period of last year was 58.9 per cent of the previous fiscal’s target.

The government had made an upward revision in the fiscal deficit target for 2022-23 in the Union Budget to Rs 17.55 lakh crore from Rs 16.61 lakh crore.

The total revenue receipts for April-January period of 2022-23 were Rs 19.76 lakh crore, which is 81.3 per cent of the revised 2022-23 budget estimate of Rs 24.32 lakh crore. During the corresponding period of last year, the total receipts were 88.5 per cent of the budget estimate.

The net tax revenue, for the 10-month period ending January 2023, was Rs 16.89 lakh crore, which is 80.9 per cent of the entire fiscal’s target. During the year-ago period, the net tax revenue collected was 87.7 per cent of the annual target.

The total expenditure in 2022-23 till January was Rs 31.67 lakh crore, which is 75.7 per cent of the 2022-23 target.

The government raised Rs 31,123 crore through disinvestment between April and January of 2022-23, which is 62 per cent of the current fiscal’s revised target of Rs 50,000 crore.

Centre’s market borrowings in the April-January period rose to Rs 10.05 lakh crore, which is 84 per cent of the current fiscal’s target.

20230228-174206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Toyota to launch 1st all-electric SUV on May 12 that starts...

    16 Ministers, defence panel table papers in RS

    Govt employees to get full DA benefits from July

    India retail sector to add 2.5 cr new jobs by 2030:...