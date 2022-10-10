India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Monday presented Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles with a cricket bat signed by former captain Virat Kohli during his visit to Australia.

Marles took to Twitter to share a photo of himself thanking India’s External Affairs Minister for the gift.

“A pleasure to host @DrSJaishankar here in Canberra. There are many things which bind us, including our love of cricket. Today, he surprised me with a signed bat from cricket legend @imVkohli,” Marles wrote.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar, too, posted photos from his meeting with Marles.

“Pleased to meet DPM and Defence Minister of Australia @RichardMarlesMP. Exchanged views on regional and global security. Our growing defence and security cooperation ensures a peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific,” Jaishankar wrote in the caption of his post on Twitter.

Jaishankar is currently touring Australia to strengthen bilateral ties between the two sides. This is his second visit to Australia this year.

