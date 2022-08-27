BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s forex reserves fell by $6.687 bn to $564.053

NewsWire
0
0

Mumbai, August 27 (ians) India’s forex reserves fell by $6.687 billion to $564.053 billion in the week ending August 19, the RBI’s weekly statistical data showed.

“India’s forex reserves dipped to USD 564bn as on August 19, lowest since October 2020. The main reason behind this fall is dip in foreign current assets which the RBI has been using in forex market to cushion the fall in rupee. Since the start of this year, the geopolitical uncertainities and back to back rate hikes by the Fed have led to weakening of emerging market currencies including INR,” said Ritika Chhabra, Economist and Quant Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher.

In the week prior, during the week ending August 12, the country’s foreign exchange reserves had declined by $2.238 to $570.74 billion.

The reserve had declined every single week barring the increase in the last week of July. It has fallen for 20 of the 26 weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

The drop in the reserves during the week ended August 19 was due to a fall in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) and the gold reserves, as per the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by RBI on Friday.

FCA fell $5.779 billion to $501.216 billion in the reporting week.

Going forward, Chhabra added that the forex reserves are likely to stay under pressure in the near term as DXY is back to its mid-july highs and oil prices are expected to stay elevated.

20220827-135004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rs 10 lakh to kin of govt general insurance employees dying...

    India’s GDP growth expected at 7.8% next fiscal: Crisil

    Oil prices rise amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Agriculture & construction equipment makers call for action on fake...