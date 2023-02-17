BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s forex reserves post biggest weekly fall in 11 months

NewsWire
0
0

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $8.3 billion to $566.95 billion in the week ended February 10 — its biggest weekly fall in 11 months.

According to data released by RBI on Friday, the reserves are at their lowest level since January 6, 2023.

The fall for the second straight week was mainly due to a decline in the foreign currency assets, which dropped $7.1 billion to $500.59 billion.

In the week ended February 10, the rupee lost 0.8 per cent to close at 82.51 per dollar as US jobs data sparked worries of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates for longer than was earlier anticipated.

20230218-001803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre looks at letting power plants to use 10% imported coal...

    Jan retail inflation declines to 4.06%, vegetables become cheaper

    IIT-Hyderabad working with Suzuki Motor Corp on India-specific tech development

    Sitharaman’s marathon meeting sessions with US businesses continues in NY