India on Thursday reported 46,164 new Covid cases, around 22 per cent jump in the last 24 hours. A total of 607 deaths were also reported in the time span, pushing the total death count in India at 4,36,365, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

On Wednesday 37,593 fresh infections and 648 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and on Tuesday the country had registered 25,467 new cases and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India’s recovery rate from Covid infection has declined to 97.63 per cent. On the other side, total active caseload has seen a substantial growth of 11,398 in the last 24 hours and currently stands at 3,33,725.

After several days, India’s active case has crossed one per cent and currently stands at 1.03 per cent of total cases, as per the bulletin released by the health ministry.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 34,159 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres, taking the total number of cured to 3,17,88,440 to the date in India, as per the health ministry data.

The Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 3 per cent for last 62 days and currently stands at 2.02 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for the 31 continuous days and currently stands at 2.58 per cent.

However, India has crossed the landmark of 60 crore vaccine doses against coronavirus under mass vaccination drive across the nation so far.

–IANS

avr/dpb