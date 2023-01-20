WORLD

India’s G20 presidency comes at crucial time, Modi’s leadership critical: WEF’s Klaus Schwab

NewsWire
0
0

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said that India’s G20 Presidency has come at a crucial time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “leadership is critical in this fractured world”.

“I had the pleasure of meeting the Indian ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders,” Schwab was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the WEF amid the ongoing Davos Forum.

“I commend the country’s decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure.

“India remains a bright spot amid global geoeconomics and geopolitical crises,” he added.

This year’s Forum, which is bringing together leaders from all over the globe, is convening under the theme, ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’.

“The WEF shares a 38-year history with India and looks forward to continued partnership with the country during its G20 presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” says the statement.

Schwab further says that “India is promoting a just and equitable growth for all in the world during its G20 presidency”.

“India’s G20 presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is critical in this fractured world,” he added.

20230120-142008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China sends in new ambassador to revive stalled BRI projects in...

    Germany shelves Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2

    Afghanistan: Impact of Taliban regime on India

    Women’s World Cup: Bangladesh make history with 9-run win over Pakistan