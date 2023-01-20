Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said that India’s G20 Presidency has come at a crucial time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “leadership is critical in this fractured world”.

“I had the pleasure of meeting the Indian ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders,” Schwab was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the WEF amid the ongoing Davos Forum.

“I commend the country’s decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure.

“India remains a bright spot amid global geoeconomics and geopolitical crises,” he added.

This year’s Forum, which is bringing together leaders from all over the globe, is convening under the theme, ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’.

“The WEF shares a 38-year history with India and looks forward to continued partnership with the country during its G20 presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” says the statement.

Schwab further says that “India is promoting a just and equitable growth for all in the world during its G20 presidency”.

“India’s G20 presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is critical in this fractured world,” he added.

20230120-142008