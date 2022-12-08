BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s growth to depend on fiscal management, says Uday Kotak

NewsWire
0
0

India’s performance in terms of absolute GDP, per capita income and current account as well as fiscal management will accentuate it’s growth, Uday Kotak, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said on Thursday.

Speaking at CII’s Global Economic Policy Summit 2022, Kotak said that India is the fifth largest economy in the world and can rise further upwards.

However, it’s growth would depend on economic performance in terms of absolute GDP and absolute per capita income and doing well on current account and fiscal management, he said.

Kotak added that for building Indian companies of global standards, the manufacturing scale needs to be enhanced.

This, he said, would be possible through cutting-edge innovation rather than being dependent on arbitrage alone.

Speaking on interest rates, Kotak said that India’s rate trajectory would depend on directions provided by the US Federal Reserve.

Sanjiv Bajaj, President of industry body CII, said that the government should be credited for its continuous investment in public infrastructure.

20221208-193002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Godrej Properties deal with DB Realty lacks merit, says CLSA

    RBI expected to prioritise growth during April meet

    Telecom industry cautions against fake mobile tower installation before 5G rollout

    OYO to bring onboard 600 new hotels & homes in South...