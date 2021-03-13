Some of India Inc’s senior General Counsels have together to launch the General Counsels’ Association of India (GCAI).

The objective of the association is to create a robust platform run, managed, and operated by General Counsels across India in order to create a distinct professional identity and voice for General Counsels.

Amongst the senior General Counsels who have associated themselves with the initiative are Sanjeev Gemawat, Dalmia Bharat; Akhil Prasad, Boeing India, Manjaree Chowdhary, Maruti Suzuki; Tejal Patil, OYO; Sameet Gambhir, DCM; Sameer Chugh, Bharti Group; Manish Lamba, DLF and Parvesh Kheterpal, Feedback Infra.

GCAI aims to be the premier association to serve the diversified needs of the in-house counsels, who are qualified law graduates holding a degree in law duly recognized by the Bar Council of India. In-house counsels are in employment with organizations, responsible for the enforcement of law and governance in their respective organizations, including handling all its legal matters.

It will also help to enhance the growth and quality of in-house legal professionals who can leverage the collective knowledge and wisdom of experienced members through collaboration and exchange of ideas.

The launch function was graced by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and former Chief Justice of India.

A General Counsel is a qualified legal professional; well-versed with all laws of general application; and a specialist in the laws governing the Industry that he or she is associated with. Yet a General Counsel has no recognition in the practice of the legal profession, or as a part of a legal system currently in force in India.

“A General Counsel by virtue of his high specialization is an asset to the judicial system. His capacity to directly assist the courts in their decision-making can hardly be underplayed. The days ahead will see specialist judges, working in specific areas of law. In fact, such a situation namely specialist judge, in my comprehension is a partial solution to the several ills that presently plague our current judicial system,” Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and former Chief Justice of India jad said earlier this month at a GCAI event.

