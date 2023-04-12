India’s industrial output, which is measured by the index of industrial production (IIP), rose by 5.6 per cent in February, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday.

Between April 2022 and February 2023, industrial output registered a growth of 5.5 per cent. The January IIP growth was revised to 5.2 per cent.

The official data showed that manufacturing sector’s output rose by 5.3 per cent in February 2023, while mining output rose 4.6 per cent, and power generation 8.2 per cent during the month under review.

During April 2022 and February 2023, manufacturing sector’s output rose by 4.9 per cent on year on year basis, while mining surged by 5.7 per cent and electricity 10 per cent.

20230412-194601