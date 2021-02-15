India’s January merchandise exports rose over 6.16 per cent on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Tuesday.

The country’s merchandise exports during the month under review grew to $27.45 billion from $25.85 billion in January 2020.

“Non-petroleum and Non-gems and jewellery exports in January 2021 were USD 22.44 billion, as compared to USD 19.79 billion in January 2020, registering a positive growth of 13.40 per cent,” a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said.

“Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-January 2020-21 were USD 188.77 billion, as compared to USD 197.94 billion for the corresponding period in 2019-20, which is a decrease of (-) 4.63 per cent.”

