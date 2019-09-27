India’s Koneru Humpy is World No.3 in women’s chess

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) India’s woman chess Grand Master (GM) Koneru Humpy has moved to the third spot in the latest rankings released by International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Winning the FIDE women’s Grand Prix tournament held in Skolkovo in Russia recently, Humpy gained 17 ELO points and has climbed to the third spot with a global rating of 2,577.

The top two slots are occupied by two Chinese players Hou Yifan (2,569 points) and Ju Wenjun (2,586 points).

In the Open section, former world champion and Indian GM V. Anand is ranked ninth with 2,765 points while the reigning world champion Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen has continued his dominance at the number one spot with 2,876 points.

