India’s Lakshya Sen wins Canada Open 2023 title

Commonwealth Games Gold medallist India’s Lakshya Sen won the men’s singles title at the Canada Open 2023 after beating reigning All England champion China’s Li Shi Feng (World No 10) in straight games 21-18, 22-20.

This is Lakshya’s second BWF World Tour 500 title as he previously won the India Open in January 2022.

The Indian is currently ranked 19 in the world defeated WR-4 Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Round of 32, WR-11 Japan’s Kento Nishimoto in semis and WR-10 China’s Li Shi Feng in the summit clash to clinch the title.

