INDIA

India’s longest musical fountains brighten up Hussain Sagar

NewsWire
India’s longest musical floating fountains were unveiled at Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad on Thursday, adding to the glitter of the picturesque lake ahead of the Formula E race scheduled on Saturday.

Citizens passing through Tank Bund and other roads surrounding the lake were awe struck by the fountains synchronised with music.

State Tourism Minister Srinivas Yadav along with Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali inaugurated the fountains which added to the excitement in the run up to the prestigious racing event on a specially-laid track on the banks of the lake.

The visitors to the popular hangout space could feel the power of the 180m long and 10m wide fountains installed by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) at a cost of Rs 17.2 crore.

Eleven teams and 22 drivers will be seen in action in the first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India.

The organisers said two iconic motorsport names – McLaren and Maserati – will line-up on the Formula E grid in Hyderabad for the first time where they will compete with Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan and Mahindra.

