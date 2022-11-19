INDIALIFESTYLE

India’s longest train ‘Vivek Express’ to run twice a week

Indias longest train ‘Vivek Express, which covers a distance of 4,189 km traversing through nine states, would now run twice a week from Dibrugarh in Assam, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials said on Saturday.

NFR’s chief public relations officer, Sabyasachi De, said that the railway authority has decided to increase the frequency of Vivek Express which runs on the DibrugarhKanniyakumariDibrugarh route from weekly to bi-weekly.

Vivek Express, which previously ran only on Saturday from Dibrugarh, would now run on every Tuesday from November 22 onwards.

Similarly, the train which previously used to run only on Thursday from Kanniyakumari would now run additionally on every Sunday from November 22 onwards.

The train, which has 59 halts across its 4,189 km route, was started on November 19, 2011. In the last 11 years, the train has been relentlessly serving the people, the CPRO said.

The NFR, one among the 17 railway zones in India, operates fully and partially in six of the eight northeastern states, excluding Meghalaya and Sikkim, seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of Bihar.

