BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s March manufacturing sector growth weakens: PMI

NewsWire
0
0

The growth rate of India’s manufacturing sector sequentially slowed in March 2022 due to softer rise in demand.

Accordingly, the seasonally-adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 54 (index reading) from 54.9 in February.

The PMI ranges between 0 and 100, with a reading of above 50 indicating an overall increase compared to the previous month.

As per the PMI report, business conditions improved in March, but the latest results showed slower expansions in factory orders and production as well as a renewed decline in new export orders.

Besides, it cited that price indices increased since February to signal mounting pressures.

Notably, inflationary concerns dampened business confidence, which fell to its lowest level in two years.

“The slowdown was accompanied by an intensification of inflationary pressures, although the rate of increase in input costs remained below those seen towards the end of 2021,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global.

“Goods producers signalled higher prices paid for chemicals, energy, fabric, foodstuff and metals, despite supplier performance worsening to the least extent in almost a year.”

20220404-122403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fuel prices rise for third day, closing on Rs 100/lt in...

    ‘E-buses to account for 8-10% of new bus sales in India...

    Covid curbs still subdue India’s services sector output: PMI

    India sees 76% growth in digital payments in last 12 months